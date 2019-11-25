On Nov. 25, area nonprofit organizations received community grants totaling $9,760 from the Alliant Energy Foundation including Sauk County Institute of Leadership of Baraboo, $1,260; Sauk Prairie School District of Prairie du Sac, $2,000; city of Reedsburg, $1,000; Kid's Ranch, Inc. of Rock Springs, $2,500; Ferry Bluff Eagle Council, Inc. of Sauk City, $3,000.
