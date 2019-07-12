{{featured_button_text}}
$4,500 in scholarships divided between five Lions recipients

On May 6, the Endeavor Lions 2019 scholarship recipients received a total of $4,500 divided between the five recipients. Pictured, from left, are Halie Maier, Bethany Thome, Ryan Willis, Samantha Jones and not pictured Elise Little.
