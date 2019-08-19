$600 in school supplies donated

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 82F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 19, 2019 @ 9:26 am
In July, Paschen Orthodontics and patients conducted a school supply drive with about $600 in items brought to the Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin for area distribution on Aug. 12.
