6:8 Inc seeks volunteers to help reduce poverty

Circles Sauk Prairie is a local Circles chapter, started by 6:8 Inc. in October 2018. Its goal is to reduce poverty in the Sauk Prairie school district by 10% in 10 years. Volunteers and community involvement are crucial for the success of this initiative. A dinner and a 60-minute session will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at the 6:8 Inc building, 821 Industry Road, Sauk City. The session will discuss how to collaboratively reduce poverty along with other issues.