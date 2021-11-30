Indian Agency House hosts Kiddie Christmas

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host its 15th annual free Kiddie Christmas, featuring an outdoor treasure hunt for kids ages 5-12 Saturday, Dec. 11. To participate, drop in from 1-3 p.m. to receive the first clue just outside the visitor center.

“Our outdoor treasure hunt was well received last year, so we’re doing it again, but with all new clues and treasures,” said Adam Novey, director and curator.

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and bring a bag to collect the goodies.