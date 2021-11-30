 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian Agency House hosts Kiddie Christmas
0 Comments

Indian Agency House hosts Kiddie Christmas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Indian Agency House hosts Kiddie Christmas

Participants gather clues and find treasures during the outdoor treasure hunt at the Historic Indian Agency House in December 2020.

 HIAH/Contributed

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host its 15th annual free Kiddie Christmas, featuring an outdoor treasure hunt for kids ages 5-12 Saturday, Dec. 11. To participate, drop in from 1-3 p.m. to receive the first clue just outside the visitor center.

“Our outdoor treasure hunt was well received last year, so we’re doing it again, but with all new clues and treasures,” said Adam Novey, director and curator.

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult, and bring a bag to collect the goodies.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News