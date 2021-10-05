Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated at area campuses

Madison College will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg campus, 300 Alexander Ave., and from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Portage campus, 330 W. Collins St. with a land acknowledgment presentation celebrating the inherent sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the 11 indigenous First Nations that originated in Wisconsin. A Native American drum group will perform. The event is free and open to the public.