Indigenous Peoples’ Day is Monday, Oct. 10

This year’s celebration will honor the Sauk who now comprise three federally recognized Sac & Fox Nations in Iowa, Kansas, and Oklahoma. For more than 40 years during the 1700s the Sauk had a great village along the banks of the Wisconsin River with 90 longhouses and more than 1,000 people. The Sauk planted hundreds of acres of corn, beans, melons, and other crops on the fertile prairie in the area. Their name became associated with the prairie and some 60 years after the Sauk left this village a new county was formed and named Sauk. The two earliest villages in the county along the same banks of the river were both named after the Sauk, and the area is collectively known as “Sauk Prairie.” The Great Sauk State Trail traverses the same land the Sauk knew in the 1700s.