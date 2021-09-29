Indigenous Peoples Day is Monday, Oct. 11

Sauk County’s third annual Indigenous Peoples Day will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the historic train depot in Reedsburg, 240 Railroad Street, which now houses the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce.

The site was the location of a dramatic incident in December 1873, when the forced removal of several members of Ho-Chunk Chief Aahuchoga’s “Blue Wing” family by federal troops was halted by the action of hundreds of Reedsburg residents. That event will be commemorated by a new interpretive panel which will be unveiled along with a new bench for the depot which also serves as a trailhead for the “400” Trail.

Guests may sample native foods made by Ho-Chunk chefs. The Winnebago Sons drum group will participate along with the Indigenous Students United group from Baraboo High School. A history walk with 12 stations of Ho-Chunk history will be set up in Harvest Park across the street from the depot.

Contributing partners for Indigenous Peoples Day include Sauk County, the Ho-Chunk Nation, the Sauk County Historical Society, the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Reedsburg, Reedsburg ArtsLink, Indigenous Students United, Madison College, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org or call the Reedsburg Chamber at 608-524-2850.