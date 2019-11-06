Are you aware of sleep practices that have been found to increase the risk of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, SUID? In 2015-17, 182 infants in Wisconsin died as a result of unsafe sleep practices. Learn what you can do to protect that sleeping baby while in your care.
Adams County Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, along with Immanuel Lutheran Church and Thrivent Financial, will have an evening of food, fellowship, and learning at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 243 North Linden St., Adams. The evening will begin with a light meal followed by a short presentation on the safest ways for infants to sleep. Learn tips that promote safe sleep and help decrease the risk of infant death.
This event is open to the community. You do not need to be a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church or Thrivent Financial. There is no need to pre-register. For more information, call 608-339-4311, or 608-339-4381.
