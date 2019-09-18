Influenza vaccines will be offered for Bank of Mauston’s Premier Club members from 9-11 a.m.
Oct. 16. The clinic will take place at the Bank of Mauston, 503 Gateway Ave., Mauston. For more information or to sign up for a vaccine by Oct. 12, call 608-847-6200, or email bmoore@bankofmauston.com.
