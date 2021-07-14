 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Initiative recognizes recreation safety
0 Comments

Initiative recognizes recreation safety

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Initiative recognizes recreation safety

Recreation Deputy Cameron Vorhies gave coupons to all seven kids seen wearing life jackets before going out on Beaver Dam Lake for the fireworks on July 10.

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/Contributed

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, offers a new safety initiative from the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association, Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and the Wisconsin Off-highway Motorcycle Association featuring Kwik Trip coupons that can be distributed while on recreation safety patrols.

The coupons are intended to recognize and reward safe and responsible actions of recreation vehicle users. Examples would be helmet/seatbelt use, life jacket use, trail stewardship and responsible operation. The coupons come with a "thank you" memo to communicate the intent of the program.

Whether on the roads, trails or waterways, always wear the proper safety equipment and operate safely.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News