Initiative recognizes recreation safety

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, offers a new safety initiative from the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association, Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and the Wisconsin Off-highway Motorcycle Association featuring Kwik Trip coupons that can be distributed while on recreation safety patrols.

The coupons are intended to recognize and reward safe and responsible actions of recreation vehicle users. Examples would be helmet/seatbelt use, life jacket use, trail stewardship and responsible operation. The coupons come with a "thank you" memo to communicate the intent of the program.

Whether on the roads, trails or waterways, always wear the proper safety equipment and operate safely.