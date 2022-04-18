Innovation Award winners named

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of will recognize three Innovation Award winner organizations at the annual dinner and awards beginning with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. April 27 at Bayside Supper Club, W9231 Highway G, Beaver Dam.

In its inaugural year of recognition, the Innovation Awards seek to inspire, celebrate, and encourage an environment of positive change-making innovations by honoring the most innovative companies and organizations in the Beaver Dam area. Awards are presented to a large and a small company and an organization whose product, project, program, process improvement or practice best exemplify forward-thinking ideas and extraordinary innovation.

The annual dinner and awards theme is “Black Ties and Blue Jeans Gala” which means dressing up and down, such as, denim and diamonds or cocktail dress and cowboy boots. Recognition of the Five Under Forty Award winners, Emerging Leader Award and a tribute to John Moser as Legacy Chamber Member will also take place.

The event is open to the public and there are four different dinner entrée choices. Order tickets online at beaverdamchamber.com or call 920-887-8879 by Wednesday.

“The selection committee looked for ideas and programs that made positive impacts either in their organization, with their customers or their community”, said Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.

Innovation Award recipients include:

Large Business Innovation Award Winner—50 or more employees: Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam

Small Business Innovation Award Winner: Legacy Medical Services

Organization/Nonprofit Innovation Award Winner: Playground Movement

Honorable Mentions:

Large Business: Summit Credit Union

Small Business: Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio

Nonprofit Organization: Habitat for Humanity Restore