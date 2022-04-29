 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Input sought for Hwy. 60 pavement replacement project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is gathering public input on planned improvements to Highway 60 in Dodge County between Hwy. 67 and the Washington County line.

WisDOT is proposing to replace the existing pavement on Hwy. 60 within the project limits. Additional improvements include replacing or repairing pipe culverts; adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips; replacing pavement marking.

Construction is scheduled for 2028 with possible advancement to 2025.

A presentation and materials detailing the Hwy. 60 project are available to view at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis60-rubicon/default.aspx. Submit feedback via the comment form by May 21.

For more information, contact Matthew Lamb at 608-246-5638 or email matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Matthew Lamb, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

