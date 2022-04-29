Input sought for Hwy. 67 resurfacing project

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is gathering public input for the planned resurfacing of Highway 67 in Dodge County between Hwy. MM in the town of Ashippun to the Waukesha County line.

Additional project improvements include replacing the existing guardrail at the Hwy. 67/Davy Creek bridge; replacing three deteriorated pipe culverts; updating curb ramps as needed to meet Americans with Disability Act requirements; replacing the existing railroad crossing surface and signals at the Union Pacific Railroad at-grade crossing.

Construction is scheduled for 2027 with possible advancement to 2026.

A presentation and materials detailing the Hwy. 67 project are available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis67-ashippun/default.aspx. Submit feedback via the comment form by May 21.

For more information, contact Matthew Lamb at 608-246-5638 or email matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Matthew Lamb, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.