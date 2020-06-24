Inspirational author hosts online presentation
0 comments

Inspirational author hosts online presentation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Inspirational author, blogger and speaker Keri Olson will host a free online conversation of “Thanksgiving Every Day” from 2-3 p.m. July 1. Learn about ways to add joy to life by adopting an attitude of gratitude.

Event sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country serving Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Sauk counties. The event is open to all caregivers, community members and professionals. Registration is required.

For more information and to register, call Gina Laack, dementia care specialist, at 608-548-3954 or email glaack@co.juneau.wi.us.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$3,900 donated to food pantry

Viking Village Foods, Viking Liquor, BP Viking Express Mart and customers raised $3,940.54 for the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry, according to a …

Community

Mael earns certification

Daniel Mael, LPL financial advisor/Certified Public Accountant with BWD Wealth Management at Bank of Wisconsin Dells, earned his Certified Fin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News