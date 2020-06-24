Inspirational author hosts online presentation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inspirational author, blogger and speaker Keri Olson will host a free online conversation of “Thanksgiving Every Day” from 2-3 p.m. July 1. Learn about ways to add joy to life by adopting an attitude of gratitude.

Event sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country serving Crawford, Juneau, Richland and Sauk counties. The event is open to all caregivers, community members and professionals. Registration is required.

For more information and to register, call Gina Laack, dementia care specialist, at 608-548-3954 or email glaack@co.juneau.wi.us.