A joint public hearing before the Village Boards of the Villages of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City and the Town Board for the town of Prairie du Sac will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Sauk Prairie School District, 440 13th St., Prairie du Sac. Enter through door S5 on the southwest corner of the building.
The hearing concerns whether the foregoing villages and town should enter an updated intergovernmental cooperation agreement to address municipal boundary and land use matters affecting these municipalities. The proposed agreement would replace the 2009 intergovernmental agreement among the three municipalities and implement various provisions of the Sauk Prairie Comprehensive Plan. The proposed agreement continues a future common boundary line between the villages at Sauk Prairie Road, updates areas, which can and can’t be annexed from the town to the respective village, and includes various other joint land use and development provisions among the three municipalities.
To view the agreement, visit prairiedusac.net.
If you are unable to attend and want to submit comments, email townofprairiedusac@gmail.com, or nconway@wppienergy.org, or vicki@saukcity.net.
