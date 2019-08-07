Intern to shadow Pastor at St. Peter's Lutheran Church

Pastor Don Glanzer Jr., left, welcomes Vicar Tyler Hoey, right, to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Loganville. It is one of the vocations of the Church to raise up its leaders, from the ranks of those who are called to shepherd its members. He will spend this next year with the congregation at St. Peter’s, learning and abiding in the various aspects of Ordained Pastoral Ministry. He will return to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, at the end of this learning experience to finish his academic studies, and is expected to graduate with a Masters in Divinity in spring, 2021.
