Intersection closed starting Monday

The north leg of the Corporate Drive and E. Industrial Drive intersection is anticipated to be closed to all traffic from Monday, May 16 to Wednesday, May 18 to accommodate public utility construction. A detour route will be provided along Ollinger Road, N. Crystal Lake Road, and Gateway Drive. The intersection should be reopened to all traffic on Thursday, May 19.
The westbound lane of Ollinger Road, between Corporate Drive and N. Crystal Lake Road, is anticipated to be closed to all traffic from Thursday, May 19 to Thursday, May 26 to accommodate public utility construction. A detour route will be provided along N. Crystal Lake Road, Gateway Drive, and Corporate Drive. This lane should be reopened to traffic by Friday, May 27.
Subject to change based upon weather conditions.