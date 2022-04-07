 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Intersection closed Tuesday-Friday

  • 0

The east leg of the E. South Street and N. University Avenue intersection is anticipated to be closed to all traffic from Tuesday through Thursday to accommodate roadway repairs. This section of roadway will be reopened to all traffic on Friday. Schedule is subject to change based upon weather conditions.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knowledge contest winners named

Knowledge contest winners named

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus hosted a Knowledge Contest March 10-11 in math and spelling for grades 5-8 at St Katharine Drexel School in…

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

Museum holds talk on Powder Plant

The Badger History Group will present a talk on the impact of the Powder Plant on the communities in and around Sauk County by Paul Wolter, ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News