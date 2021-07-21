Invasive species search planned

BURNETT — The Rock River Coalition will host Snapshot Day, a volunteer-focused statewide search for aquatic invasive species from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Burnett Fireman’s Park, 6228 W. Main St., Burnett.

This hands-on effort relies on participants to monitor streams, lakes, and wetlands at designated sites across the state, for signs of non-native plants and animals that pose risks to Wisconsin waterways and wildlife.

Coordinated in partnership by UW-Madison Division of Extension, River Alliance of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Snapshot Day is entering its eighth year. Information collected will be provided to the WI DNR to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts.

In Dodge County, Rock River Coalition is gearing up for its first year hosting this event. “Snapshot Day is a great opportunity for community members to get outside and work together to check our lakes and rivers for potentially harmful invasive species,” said Addie Schlussel, stream monitoring and AIS coordinator at RRC. “There hasn’t been much information gathered about invasive species in Dodge County recently, so we’re looking forward to learning more about what invasive species are in the area and what we can do to manage them.”