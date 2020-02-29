Irish Fling kicks off season
Irish Fling kicks off season

The Irish Dancers

The Irish Dancers perform Saturday, March 7 in the auditorium at Waupun City Hall, 201 E. Main St.

 WAUPUN FINE ARTS/Contributed

WAUPUN — Waupun Fine Arts will host an Irish Fling! at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7 in the auditorium at Waupun City Hall, 201 E. Main St., featuring the Irish At Heart band with fiddle, flute, whistle and more, The Irish Dancers and soloist Hannah Voelkel from the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford.

A cash bar and snacks available for refreshments. Advance tickets are $12 at hometowntickets.com or Rock River Eyewear, 223 E. Main St.; $15 at the door.

Handicap accessibility is available at the S. Forest Street entrance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

