Irish in Sauk County presentation

Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, the Sauk County Historical Society and the Reedsburg Public Library will host a presentation about the history of the Irish in Sauk County at 7 p.m. March 11 online. Paul Wolter, SCHS’s executive director, will present the topic. Register for the online program by 5 p.m. March 10 at reedsburglibrary.org or call the library at 768-READ (7323), so a link to the presentation can be emailed.

Wolter will present the history of Irish immigration to the area beginning with Archibald Barker and Andrew Dunn, two of the county’s first white settlers, who arrived in November 1837. Through their friendship with Henry Dodge, Jr., the son of Wisconsin’s first territorial governor, they learned that a treaty had been signed with the Ho-Chunk Nation which ceded all Ho-Chunk lands east of the Mississippi River to the U.S. government. Acting on this information they started building a cabin near the Baraboo River. The two Irishmen soon encountered the Ho-Chunk people who lived there, who had never heard of such a treaty, and were chased away to seek refuge at Fort Winnebago. A few years later, Barker returned to help build the first dam on the Baraboo River.