Iron Ridge applies for Safe Drinking Water Loan

  0

MADISON — The village of Iron Ridge is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the village of Iron Ridge.

The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Mail comments to Kevin Olson, community financial assistance, Department of Natural Resources, CF/2 101 S. Webster St. P.O. Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707, email kevin.olson@wisconsin.gov or call 608-234-2238. The deadline to submit comments is May 13.

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.

