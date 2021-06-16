Irwin joins Vita Plus Columbus

MADISON — Brock Irwin of Columbus, joins the Vita Plus Columbus team as a dairy specialist providing nutrition and management expertise to help dairy producers reach their production goals. He will remain current on cutting-edge technologies to better serve customers now and in the future.

Irwin grew up on his family’s dairy farm, R-Vision Holsteins, in Belvidere, Illinois, and has been involved in many dairy industry activities. Irwin has successfully bred and exhibited many of his own cattle at local, regional, and state shows. He has internship experience with Golden Oaks Farm, Rolling Lawns Farm and World Dairy Expo and served as an intern at Vita Plus as a dairy nutrition and technology intern, where he conducted a robotic dairy herd survey to determine how management and nutritional factors affect productivity and efficiency. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor’s degree in dairy science and has an associate of science degree from Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Illinois.