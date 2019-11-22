The Isenberg House will be open to tour during the Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes from 2-7 p.m. Dec. 7 at 508 First St., Baraboo. The home will be one of four private historic homes open for touring.
In 1903, master carpenter Christian Isenberg built this house on First Street for his family. The design called for Queen Anne and Colonial Revival details. A tree bedecked with vintage Shiny Brite ornaments will be featured. Santa figurines and Christmas teddy bears will also be on display.
Tickets available at Corner Drug, Bekah Kate’s, BarabooChamber of Commerce and the Sauk County History Center. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 on the day of the tour. For more information, visit saukcountyhistory.org.
