Wisconsin’s unique supper club history is the star of an upcoming episode of Discover Wisconsin. “Wisconsin Supper Clubs” explores the fascinating stories behind the state’s beloved culinary tradition and airs at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 on Fox Sports Wisconsin and is available on Roku, Smart TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV and at discoverwisconsin.com.
Former Discover Wisconsin host Stephanie Klett returns to take viewers to some of the most beloved supper clubs in the state, three of which were voted best of the best during Travel Wisconsin’s Supper Club Showdown. One location features Ishnala Supper Club in Wisconsin Dells, which is the number one supper club in the state because of its delicious food, classic Old Fashioned’s, and incredible location on Mirror Lake.
For more information, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
