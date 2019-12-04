Isthmus Brass to play holiday music Dec. 15

Isthmus Brass will perform holiday music at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org, or stop in person at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
A 12-piece ensemble comprised of the finest professional brass players in the Midwest, the Isthmus Brass is Wisconsin’s premiere large brass ensemble. They present a varied program of virtuosic arrangements of the best-loved holiday tunes. From early classic Christmas carols to versions of today’s most popular holiday fare.
