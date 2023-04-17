The Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce and the community celebrate the April 15 grand opening of Isthmus Wellness in Prairie du Sac. Owners are Chandon Williams and Tracy Hammerstorm. The business and property was blessed with the Chinese tradition of the Lions Dance, with two dancers, one manipulates the head while the other forms the rear end of the lion. Dancers feed the lion with lettuce, because the Chinese word for "lettuce" sounds similar to the word for "wealth." "So the lion will eat the wealth and spit it back out to the owners or the audience to give them prosperity."