‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ comes to Portage

Portage Area Community Theatre will perform the live radio play, "It's a Wonderful Life" by Joe Landry, based on the movie of the same name at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20 at the Zona Gale Center, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.

The show is directed by Bob Viking of Portage and features Eric Weiss of Pardeeville as George Bailey, Jess DeGroot of Columbus as his wife Mary, with Greg Frank of Arlington as Clarence, "Angel Second Class," and Joanne Dalton of Endeavor as Joseph. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, available at the door or call 608-742-5655.