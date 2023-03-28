The Dodgeland Board of Education presents Dan Jahnke with a Dodgeland Pride certificate to thank him and his wife, Jane, for their continued support of Dodgeland School programs at its March 27 meeting. Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly of Juneau holds "round up" and brat/hamburger frys to donate to Dodgeland Dollars for Scholars, music, football and other programs. From front, left, Carla Nico, Stacy Schmitt, Dan Jahnke, Kay Kromm, Jeff Caine; back row, Nick Rennhack, Dave Beal, Andy Oemig and Neil Whiting.