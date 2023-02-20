Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle, left, presents Jane and Dan Jahnke, owners of Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly in Juneau, with the “Lifetime Honorary Members” award for their continued support of the Beaver Dam Fire Department on Feb. 14. On Sept. 8, 2022, they donated $10,000 from an August register round-up, brat fry and silent auction, for a dive team communications system.