January is National Mentoring Month

Southwest Wisconsin has an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer program, The Foster Grandparent Program, which taps into the skills, talents, and experience of adults 55 and older. Locally, the Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program sponsors the FGP volunteer program in Green, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Sauk, Vernon, and Crawford counties.

Volunteers assist their communities at approved sites such as schools, after-school programs, family enhancement programs, not-for profit daycare agencies, and other qualified youth programs. Unlike foster care, children are not placed in a volunteer’s home. Foster Grandparent volunteers, under the supervision of host station staff, volunteer as classroom helpers to provide supportive activities such as assisting with reading, math skills, social skills, or other areas where children may be challenged to keep pace with their peers. To offset the cost of volunteering qualified volunteers who meet FGP income and program guidelines receive a modest tax-free hourly payment, which does not affect income sensitive programs such as housing and SSI. Additional benefits include a meal and travel allowance.