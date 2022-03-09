JCST BRIEF TEMPLATE (Headline) (copy)

March 11

Freaky Friday: WRJC and Kozy's Pizza Switch Places from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kozy's Pizza, N6897 Highway G, Mauston. Tune in to WRJC, Now 92one to hear the owner of Kozy's Pizza help the Murph, The World’s Worst DJ, through the morning show then stop by Kozy's Pizza from 5-8 p.m. to see Murph bartend and make pizzas.

March 12

Necedah's Got Talent: 6-8 p.m. at Necedah Area School, 1801 S. Main St.

March is Music In Our Schools Month and the high school students will host a cabaret event at 6 p.m. as a fundraiser for the St. Louis trip. Featuring performances by high school music students and a dinner cooked by music/band teacher Don Jackson. The dinner includes baked ziti, pork loin medallions, breadstick, and dessert. Suggested donation for the dinner and show is $15 for adults and $10 for students. To make reservations, fill out the online form at https://forms.gle/2u6M6QgA1b2KG6Ba9.

March 15

Art Event: 5:45 p.m. Oh! Arts Cooperative, 215 E. State St., Mauston, offers free Art events every Tuesday through May, some events may have a supply charge. For more information, visit @OhArtsCoop on Facebook.

