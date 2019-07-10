Rebecca Jensen, has been appointed to senior vice president at Royal Bank. She has been with the bank for 25 years, working primarily at the Mauston office. She will continue to operate out of the Mauston office and will be responsible for implementing the bank’s goals and initiatives at nine of the bank’s 19 office locations.
Jensen has been involved in the community with past board memberships in the Mauston Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mauston School District band boosters and the school’s soccer club. She also serves as President of Northlight Condo Association board. Jensen is also a member of the bank’s Advisory Boards and other committees. She currently serves on the Building Our Leaders of Tomorrow, BOLT, board of directors.
