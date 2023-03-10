MADISON — All 16 members of the Joint Committee on Finance will host a public hearing on the State Budget from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Conference Center, Sandstone Meeting Room, 45 Hillman Road, Wisconsin Dells.

Attendees will be asked to fill out a form upon arrival to be added to the queue to testify. Attendees are usually allowed a couple of minutes to testify in order to provide everyone with a chance to testify, plan accordingly for large turnout.

The State Budget public hearings allow you to share ideas, concerns and requests with all of the members of the JFC at the same time. They are also a unique way to gain an understanding about different topics and ideas that are shared with us throughout the budget process.

If unable to attend in person, submit ideas, concerns and requests at https://legis.wisconsin.gov/topics/budgetcomments.

WisconsinEye usually broadcasts the hearings live on wiseye.org. You may need to create an account to watch. Other budget-related resources including video of the Wispolitics can be accessed at https://wiseye.org/budget-2023.