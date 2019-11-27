{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Hetzel performs at Terrace Heights

On Nov. 11, the tenants and friends of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston were entertained by singer Jim Hetzel. He performed classic songs from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and more. Those in attendance enjoyed singing along with him.

 NIKKI COWAN/Contributed

