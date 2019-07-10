Jisa earns $1,000 Valedictorian scholarship

Jon Crawford, right, from Crawford Oil and Propane awarded a $1,000 Valedictorian Scholarship from our “Fueling for Success” Scholarship Program to Tess Jisa, left, on July 5. Jisa is the 2019 Valedictorian for Wisconsin Dells High School. She will be attending the University of Nebraska this fall and plans to major in Engineering.
