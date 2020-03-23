Joan Ballweg Leadership Scholarships available now
Joan Ballweg Leadership Scholarships available now

Scholarship applications are currently being accepted for the 16th Annual Joan Ballweg Leadership Scholarship. This year’s deadline is April 3.

Eligibility is open to all graduating seniors who reside in the 41st Assembly District and are continuing their education in a 2-year technical college program or a 4-year baccalaureate degree program. Students must be graduating with at least a 3.0 average on a 4.0 point scale and must reside in the district. If you are unsure whether or not you reside in the 41st Assembly District, you can visit the legislature’s website at legis.wisconsin.gov. Type in an address under “Find My Legislators.”

For a scholarship packet, call 888-534-0041, or email rep.ballweg@legis.wi.gov, or visit legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/41/ballweg/ services/joan-ballweg-leadership-scholarship.

