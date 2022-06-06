Joan Ballweg Leadership Scholarships awarded

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) presented her 18th annual Joan Ballweg Leadership Scholarship to 12 outstanding students across the 14th Senate District.

“Since I was first elected to the legislature, it has been my honor to recognize dedicated students from across our community. Each and every one of these recipients goes above and beyond, not only in academics, but in sports, their churches and community organizations,” said Ballweg. “I cannot wait to see what these young leaders achieve in college and their future careers.”

Recipients each receive a $500 scholarship; local winners include

Holly Engel, Adams-Friendship High School, has exceled in various class officer positions and been a member of the National Honor Society throughout her high school career, all while maintaining high-caliber grades in challenging coursework. She plans to pursue a degree in wilderness and park management at Vermillion College.

Courtney Gardner, Montello High School, is a supportive leader in sports and academics. She played basketball and volleyball, was active in music and theater and also participated in her school’s academic bowl and math team. She plans to pursue a business degree at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Abigail Klink, Poynette High School, has helped lead many of the sports she is involved in to their state championships. She volunteered to coordinate book sales and silent auctions to ensure the future success of her drama club and Future Business Leaders of America chapter. She plans to attend the University of Notre Dame and major in neuroscience on her way to becoming a pediatrician.

Jesse Ramsey, Westfield High School, was a class officer all four years of high school and succeeded in planning events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He has job shadowed my office and served as a Senate “Page for a Day.” He plans to attend UW-Oshkosh with a major in political science and hopes to work at the State Capitol.

