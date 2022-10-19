U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., Mayville.
Johnson hosts mobile office hours
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sheila Rhode celebrated 25 years of service at National Exchange Bank & Trust on Oct. 13.
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12. The affected…
Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for its commi…
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12. The affected…
The City of Wisconsin Dells is conducting a fall clean-up during the week of Oct. 24-28. Prices for pickup range from $5-$40 each item, depending on the nature of the items. Toxic waste and liquids, as well as tree trimmings longer than 8 feet, will not be picked up.
Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements on Highway 33 from the Bara…
Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…
$8,300
MAYVILLE — Mayville Historical Society, 1 N. German St., will commemorate the final day of its regular museum season by hosting the opening of…