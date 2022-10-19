 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson hosts mobile office hours

  • 0

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., Mayville.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

PETS OF WEEK: Troy and Preston

Troy is a 2-year-old small mixed breed that was brought to the shelter as a stray. Troy is a kind-hearted boy. He adores being near people and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News