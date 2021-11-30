 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson hosts mobile office hours
0 Comments

Johnson hosts mobile office hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters from 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News