Johnson joins Mile Bluff staff
Johnson joins Mile Bluff staff

Shawn Johnson

Johnson

Shawn Johnson, family nurse practitioner, joins the medical team at Mile Bluff providing same-day care services at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.

Same-day care appointments are ideal when medical concerns arise – minor injuries and illnesses like flu, strep throats, cuts, or skin conditions - and patients are not able to see their regular providers. Same-day care is different from Urgent Care which treats more serious - though still non-life threatening – illnesses or injuries.

“The most important thing about same-day care is making sure I coordinate with a patient’s primary care provider,” said Johnson. “Same-day care is not an individual effort; it’s very much a team effort and I am part of the team that gives patients the care they need.”

To make a same-day care appointment, call Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. For more information, visit milebluff.com.

