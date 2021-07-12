 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson staff host mobile office hours
0 Comments

Johnson staff host mobile office hours

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Wisconsin Dells City Hall, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells, for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The week at the library
Community

The week at the library

Reedsburg Public Library boasts a full schedule of activities for youth and families. Check the homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News