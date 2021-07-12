U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Wisconsin Dells City Hall, 300 La Crosse St., Wisconsin Dells, for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.
Johnson staff host mobile office hours
