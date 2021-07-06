 Skip to main content
Johnson staff host mobile office hours

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) staff will be available for mobile office hours from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 9 at Merrimac Village Hall, 100 Cook St., Merrimac, for constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

