Johnson's Sausage Shoppe issues 2nd voluntary recall

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged beef strips purchased on or before Oct. 17. The affected product, Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips, 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages, is sold by Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, at retail stores and farmers markets, and carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.

This is in addition to the Oct. 14 recall issued for packaged products purchased on or before Oct. 12. A list of those products can be found at go.wiscnews.com/johnsons-recall.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.