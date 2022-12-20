Johnson's Sausage Shoppe issues another recall

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail and at farmers markets.

All packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.

The affected product includes smoked sliced deli ham, 1-pound packages; smoked ham, half-pound packages; smoked bacon, 1 ½-pound packages; uncured bacon, 1-pound packages; uncured pork deli ham sliced, 1-pound packages; uncured pork paddle a smoked pork chop; smoked pork chops; smoked ham steak; smoked pork hock.

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove; Vindicator Brand in Loganville; and Wisconsin Meadows in Viroqua.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated. A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.