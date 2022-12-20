 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnson's Sausage Shoppe issues another recall

  • 0

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail and at farmers markets. 

All packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293. 

The affected product includes smoked sliced deli ham, 1-pound packages; smoked ham, half-pound packages; smoked bacon, 1 ½-pound packages; uncured bacon, 1-pound packages; uncured pork deli ham sliced, 1-pound packages; uncured pork paddle a smoked pork chop; smoked pork chops; smoked ham steak; smoked pork hock.

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove; Vindicator Brand in Loganville; and Wisconsin Meadows in Viroqua.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated. A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

People are also reading…

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

PETS OF WEEK: Dixie 2 and Klondike

Dixie 2—because we have another who was pet of the week a couple of weeks back and is still with us—is a 1-year-old yellow lab mix surrendered…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News