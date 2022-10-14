Johnson's Sausage Shoppe issues voluntary recall

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for various packaged foods purchased on or before Oct. 12. The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include:

Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages

Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages

Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages

Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clam shell containers

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, and Vindicator Brand in Loganville, from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. A Class I recall is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers with questions can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture recall classifications, visit fsis.usda.gov.