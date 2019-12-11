3 join MPTC Foundation Board

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation Board welcomes new members Sandy Breth of Malone, Mike Staral of West Bend, and Richard Zieman of Beaver Dam. They will serve three, three-year consecutive terms, according to a Dec. 9 press release.
Breth and her husband have been vocal supporters of technical education, and recognize the value in directing our youth toward an educational path that best builds upon their skills. She serves as the Fondy Food Pantry board president and as a board member for the Holyland Food Pantry and Fond du Lac County Capital Resource. She is a self-employed stock trader and holds a bachelor’s degree in science and medical technology and a master’s degree in public administration.
Staral, a 1978 graduate from Moraine Park's Tool and Die Technologies Apprenticeship program, has served for 40-years at Willer Tool Corp. in Jackson, retiring in June 2016 from his role as vice president. He was an active member of the Moraine Park CNC/Tool and Die Technologies Advisory Committee for 15 years and the Moraine Park District Board for six years, two of those as the chairperson. Staral serves on the Moraine Park Alumni Advisory committee.
Zieman, knows first-hand the importance of sharing knowledge and giving back. He co-owned and operated Nancy’s Notions, a successful global sewing company, with his late wife Nancy. She aired instructional segments called Sewing with Nancy on local television stations across the nation for 35 years. Richard continues to operate Nancy Zieman Productions, owns Zieman Commercial Properties, serves as board president for Peace Lutheran Church, and is an active member of the YMCA board, YMCA Finance committee, and Church Health Services Finance committee.
The new members join David Baldus of West Bend, Tom Baumgartner of Fond du Lac, Jim Flood of Fond du Lac, Eric Gurholt of Fond du Lac, Jason Hendricks of Fond du Lac, Tom Hopp of West Bend, Shirley Kitchen of Beaver Dam, Kim Miller of Beaver Dam, Allen Pochaowki of West Bend, Adam Stone of Fond du Lac, and John St. Peter of Deerfield, Illinois, on the Moraine Park Foundation board.
For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.