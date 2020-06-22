Jones awarded $10K scholarship
0 comments

Jones awarded $10K scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Matt Lutsey, president of Waseda Farms and grandson of program founder Thomas H. Lutsey, announces the selection of five graduating high school students for the 2020 Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship. Each scholar receives a four-year, $10,000 college scholarship. The local winner is Morgan Jones of Cambria. A self-described “passion for agriculture” has been cultivated since she was a young girl. Her extensive work on her family’s dairy farm has included owning a herd of 16 cattle as well as assisting with the cash crop operations. She plans to earn a degree in agribusiness at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville after starting her studies at Western Technical College. The Cambria-Friesland High School graduate ranked near the top in her class with a 4.0 grade-point average. She also was a three-sport athlete and served as a team captain in basketball and volleyball. Her long list of leadership and success extended to FFA and 4-H. Jones is the first Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholar from Cambria-Friesland.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must be in their final year of high school, graduating from a high school that is within 150 miles of Green Bay, in good academic standing, planning to attend an accredited four-year college or university, and committed to pursue a career in agriculture that will enhance Wisconsin’s rural communities.

For more information, visit scholarship.wasedafarms.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$3,900 donated to food pantry

Viking Village Foods, Viking Liquor, BP Viking Express Mart and customers raised $3,940.54 for the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry, according to a …

Community

Mael earns certification

Daniel Mael, LPL financial advisor/Certified Public Accountant with BWD Wealth Management at Bank of Wisconsin Dells, earned his Certified Fin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News