Jones awarded $10K scholarship

Matt Lutsey, president of Waseda Farms and grandson of program founder Thomas H. Lutsey, announces the selection of five graduating high school students for the 2020 Thomas H. Lutsey-Waseda Farms Scholarship. Each scholar receives a four-year, $10,000 college scholarship. The local winner is Morgan Jones of Cambria. A self-described “passion for agriculture” has been cultivated since she was a young girl. Her extensive work on her family’s dairy farm has included owning a herd of 16 cattle as well as assisting with the cash crop operations. She plans to earn a degree in agribusiness at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville after starting her studies at Western Technical College. The Cambria-Friesland High School graduate ranked near the top in her class with a 4.0 grade-point average. She also was a three-sport athlete and served as a team captain in basketball and volleyball. Her long list of leadership and success extended to FFA and 4-H. Jones is the first Lutsey-Waseda Farms scholar from Cambria-Friesland.